– Former United States Champion LA Knight will get another rematch against reigning champion Shinsuke Nakamura. WWE announced today that Knight will face Nakamura for the Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE SmackDown in Toronto on February 28.

Nakamura defeated Knight to win the United States Championship last November at Survivor Series. They later faced off in a rematch on the January 10 edition of SmackDown. LA Knight won the match, but it was ruled a disqualification due to outside interference, so the title did not change hands. Now, Knight looks to once again regain the title from Nakamura. Here’s the full match announcement:

The Megastar has been relentless in his quest to regain the title, recently defeating The Miz to become the No. 1 Contender and setting the stage for this incredible rematch.

Next week’s Friday Night SmackDown will be held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on February 28. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE United States Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. LA Knight

* WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green in action