LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa Set For This Week’s WWE SmackDown

LA Knight and Solo Sikoa will do battle on this week’s WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Thursday that the two will face off on tomorrow’s show, the final show before the Royal Rumble.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs live on FOX, is:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Kairi Sane & Asuka

* Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

* Austin Theory vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Bobby Lashley & Street Profits go face to face with Final Testament

* LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa