– During a recent appearance this week on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, WWE Superstar LA Knight discussed comparisons between him and former WWE Superstars The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

LA Knight on being compared to The Rock and Steve Austin: “If you want to make that comparison, cool. My aim is to be bigger and better than either of them. I bring a very different package to the table than they do. At the same time, are there similarities? Sure there are you. There is Kobe (Bryan) to (Michael) Jordan, those kind of comparisons. If you want to make me the Kobe to their Jordan, I’ll take it.”

On who he views as the Michael Jordan of wrestling: “There is a four-way tie. (Hulk) Hogan started it all for me. Even Hollywood and the NWO, good stuff. Him, (Ric) Flair, Austin, Rock, I could not pick a top.”