LA Knight Says He Wants Logan Paul’s US Title on WWE Smackdown, Paul Responds

LA Knight is gunning for Logan Paul’s US Championship, but Paul doesn’t seem interested. Friday night’s episode of Smackdown saw Knight ask Nick Aldis where Paul was. When he was interviewed about it afterward by Kayla Braxton, Knight said that Paul wasn’t there so he was sending Paul a message: he wants the US Title. Knight was interrupted by Carmelo Hayes, who said Paul wouldn’t waste his time with Knight.

Paul then posted a video to Twitter in which he said he didn’t care what Knight wanted because he was chilling with his title and had a date night with his girlfriend, noting, “I got a whole life ahead of me. And that life doesn’t involve you” before laughing.

https://twitter.com/LoganPaul/status/1796724629203230925