– Earlier today, WWE Superstar LA Knight directed a message at his SummerSlam opponent, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul. LA Knight wrote, “Low-T @LoganPaul count your days…Taking it all from you in your hometown is the only moment I’ll ever need. #AndNew #SummerSlam”

Knight will challenge Paul for the US Title at WWE SummerSlam 2024. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on Peacock. You can check out Knight’s message and comments below: