LA Knight Says Winning a Championship In His Current Run Is a Must For Him

LA Knight has been getting quite the momentum in his current WWE run, but he still has his eyes on a title. The Smackdown star spoke with ReviewSTL and was asked if he thought winning a title is necessary for him in order to come full circle.

“It’s necessary for me,” Knight said (per Fightful). “People might have different philosophies of whether it’s necessary for you to be popular. No, maybe it’s not necessary to be popular but for me, to be where I want to be and do what I want to do, I think it’s very necessary because you can’t be in those conversations as far as who’s the best now or maybe even possibly all time unless you’ve held those titles.”

He continued, “So, is it necessary from a popularity standpoint? Maybe not, but is it necessary for me and what I want to accomplish? Yeah.”

Knight is set to battle The Miz at WWE Payback on Saturday.