wrestling / News

LA Knight Arrives, Wins Battle Royal at WWE Summerslam

August 5, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Summerslam LA Knight Image Credit: WWE

LA Knight finally won his first big match at WWE Summerslam, outlasting 24 others to win the Slim Jim-sponsored match. Knight eliminated several Superstars, including Bronson Reed, before finally throwing out Sheamus to win the match. The crowd, as you might expect, was ecstatic.

Omos was the surprise 25th entrant.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

LA Knight, WWE Summerslam, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading