wrestling / News
LA Knight Arrives, Wins Battle Royal at WWE Summerslam
LA Knight finally won his first big match at WWE Summerslam, outlasting 24 others to win the Slim Jim-sponsored match. Knight eliminated several Superstars, including Bronson Reed, before finally throwing out Sheamus to win the match. The crowd, as you might expect, was ecstatic.
Omos was the surprise 25th entrant.
YEAH!@RealLAKnight has arrived at @fordfield for the @SlimJim #SummerSlam Battle Royal! pic.twitter.com/cC52bonbny
— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2023
There's one more HUGE entrant for the @SlimJim #SummerSlam Battle Royal! pic.twitter.com/iMiK6j0b7K
— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2023
OMOS HAS BEEN ELIMINATED!!! 😲@SlimJim #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/hlILn3oveP
— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2023
Did @GraysonWWE & @mikethemiz just become best friends in the @SlimJim #SummerSlam Battle Royal?! pic.twitter.com/TrKf40dyXN
— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2023
WHOSE WIN IS IT?!@RealLAKnight is your winner of the @SlimJim #SummerSlam Battle Royal! YEAH! pic.twitter.com/WKSsb1f5Rf
— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Possible Spoiler on Talent Seen in Detroit Before WWE SummerSlam
- Cody Rhodes Says Neither He Nor Brock Lesnar Wanted A Stipulation For WWE SummerSlam
- MJF, Britt Baker, Ruby Soho & More Push Back On LuFisto’s Claims About AEW Women’s Locker Room, Lufisto Responds
- Update on Bray Wyatt’s Current Status and Possible Return