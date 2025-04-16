LA Knight Thinks He Will Be A World Champion in WWE At Some Point

In an interview with Gorilla Position (via Fightful), LA Knight said that he thinks he will be a World champion in WWE at some point and doesn’t care if the ‘power that be’ agree with him. He said that he doesn’t ‘see how it’s not’ going to happen in his future.

When asked about if the people in charge agree, he added: “I don’t care if they do. I’m sure they didn’t believe I would have gotten to where I got, and that’s not a knock at them. People see what they see. The company is going to have an agenda and you’re not always going to be part of it. For me, okay, I can’t worry about that. I gotta do what I gotta do in the sense of, just keep pushing. If I have 30 seconds, it’s going to be the best damn 30 seconds I can give. 60 seconds, 90 seconds, whatever it is. It’s little bits of time they were giving me, when it was me and Bray Wyatt or just me floating off by myself doing nothing for months, and months, and months, after Bray Wyatt. It was just, ‘Okay, I’m going to make the damn best out of every single little bit that I got.’ At that point, it was forcing the hand. When you ask about, ‘Does the company see this?’ I don’t know and I don’t care. Would it be nice if they did, would it make things a lot easier if they did? Yeah, it’d make things a hell of a lot easier, but I can’t worry about that. I don’t think I’ve ever been anybody’s guy. I don’t feel like I’m anybody’s guy. If I am somebody’s guy, it’s a surprise to me. For me, I can’t worry about that or think about that, I just gotta keep doing me. I think there is a world title run in my future. Whether they think it or anybody else thinks it, it doesn’t make a difference to me. At some point, it’s probably going to happen.“