– During a recent interview for The Morning Bounce, WWE United States Champion LA Knight discussed making his WrestleMania debut earlier this year at WrestleMania 40 against AJ Styles. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

LA Knight on how it felt to make his WrestleMania debut: “I would love to tell you yes, and it was all my childhood dreams come true and blah, blah, blah, but honestly, in hindsight, there was a little bit of that, I guess, but really at the time it was just kind of a business as usual. I’m coming in, I’m gonna go in and i’m gonna do my work and my work is going in there, getting in a 20 by 20 ring and, basically just face to face with another man, And in we go, and there’s going to be some physical stuff happening in there.”

On his match with Styles: “I mean, we were going at it we were going hard. If you remember me and AJ going there. So it’s a big experience, and it was eye-opening, not just for me, but I think even in my friend and family circle, there was new fans made there. My mom, for instance, not historically a big wrestling or WWE fan, but after going to WrestleMania now, she’s like, oh, my God, it’s all I can think about.”

On how it was another night at the office: “It was so fun, and this person showed up, and Snoop Dogg showed up, and all this stuff and everything. So, like… new fans were made that night. For me, yeah, like you said, first time out to shoot. Yeah, it was a great night. But like I said, another night at the office.”

LA Knight won his WrestleMania debut against Styles. He’s also scheduled for action next weekend at WWE Crown Jewel 2024. He will face Andrade and Carmelo Hayes in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE US Championship. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, November 2 at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.