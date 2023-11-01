LA Knight Says He’ll Be WWE Champion, Whether At Crown Jewel Or Later

LA Knight has an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, and he says he’ll be the champion whether it’s then or another time. Knight appeared on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump to talk about his match with Reigns at Saturday’s PPV, and he noted that he does see himself as WWE Champion, either now or later.

“If you get into this business, if you end up in the WWE, and your aim is not to be the top man,” Knight said (per Fightful). “If your aim isn’t to be the WWE Champion, I don’t know what you’re doing here, personally. For me, that’s the only reason I got here. I didn’t come here to be a background player. I didn’t come here to be supporting cast. I came here to be the guy. I came here to be top dog, I came here to be the guy that runs the game.”

He continued, “So when you consider that, yeah, a lot of people like to create vision boards and all that kind of crap. The vision board’s in my head, and I see myself wearing that WWE Championship over and over and over again. So whether it happens to be Crown Jewel or sometime down the road, you will see that, and you will call me champ.”