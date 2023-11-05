LA Knight Separates WWE Names Into Yeah! or Dummy Classification

In a recent appearance with TNT Sports, LA Knight provided a rapid-fire set of answers for which WWE stars he would rank as a Yeah! or Dummy, utilizing some of his better-known catchphrases (per Fightful). The talent was asked his perspective on Roman Reigns, John Cena, Triple H, and several others before his Crown Jewel appearance. You can find a list of Knight’s answers and watch the video below.

On Austin Theory: “Yeah, I think it’s pretty clear when you look at him he’s a dummy, yeah.”

On Brock Lesnar: “Ah man, well see now you make me want to go to Option C, cause then I’m sayin’ the guys a beast, yeah.”

On Cody Rhodes: “You know a lot of different people have a lot of different opinions on Cody and I’m gonna keep mine right here. Yeah.”

On Grayson Waller: “Dummy, yeah! Have you seen the way that guy dresses?”

On John Cena: “We might not have gotten off on the right footing, but you’re talking about a guy who says what he means and means what he says, so yeah!”

On Logan Paul: “If we’re looking at Logan Paul, we’re saying Dummy.”

On Michael Cole: “Michael Cole has jumped on the gravy train that is LA Knight but at the same time I hear him say “self proclaimed mega star.” I ain’t ever done that. That was the commentators who started calling me that. That was the people all around that called me that so if you want to call me that, call me that. Occasionally when I hear Michael Cole say that I say Dummy, yeah! But otherwise he’s alright.”

On Paul Heyman: “Big Time Dummy.”

On Rey Mysterio: “Legend in the game. But I don’t know man when I see him walking around with that US title, I’m thinking I should be carrying that thing then I’m thinkin’ dummy, yeah!”

On Rhea Ripley: “She’s a lovely lady and all but let’s not get lost in the sauce. Dummy yeah.”

On Roman Reigns: “Roman Reigns is about to be a loser. Let’s skip dummy and all that. We’re going loser.”

On Seth Rollins: “Still another guy holding a championship that I’m lookin’ to take off of him. No matter what you’ve done, everything good for ya but at the end of the day, dummy, yeah.”

On Triple H: “Oh boy, now we’re talkin about a loaded question, cause here’s everybody wanting to create a little bit of something. Is this your headline right here? ‘LA Knight said Triple H is a Dummy?’ is that what we’re going for? Ah Triple H is alright by me… I guess.”