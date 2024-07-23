LA Knight Thinks The Wyatt Sicks Looks Like It Has ‘Good Legs’ So Far

LA Knight believes that the Wyatt Sicks could have some staying power, at least from what he’s seen thus far. The stable is in the midst of its introduction on Raw in recent weeks, and Knight was asked during an appearance on the Battleground Podcast how the group has been received backstage.

“I really don’t know honestly,” Knight said (per Fightful). “A lot of that’s been happening on Raw more than on SmackDown. It seems like in the absence of Bray [Wyatt], I think a lot of people would expect, ‘Ah, man, maybe this is kind of an odd move. Is this gonna have legs to it?’”

He continued, “It seems like so far, so good. It’s got some pretty good legs from what we can see.”

Knight had a memorable feud with Bray Wyatt in WWE and is currently on Smackdown, where he is chasing Logal Paul and the WWE United States Championship.