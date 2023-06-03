LA Knight, Zelina Vega Qualify For Money In the Bank On WWE Smackdown

LA Knight and Zelina Vega have qualified for the men’s and women’s Money In the Bank by virtues of wins on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Knight qualified for the men’s Money in the Bank match on Friday’s show by defeating Montez Ford, rolling him up and using the ropes for leverage to get the win. Meanwhile, Vega qualified for the 2023 Women’s Money In The Bank match with a victory over Lacey Evans on the show.

Knight joins Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura as competitors in the match at the July 1st PPV in London, while Vega is the first woman to have qualified to date.