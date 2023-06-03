wrestling
LA Knight, Zelina Vega Qualify For Money In the Bank On WWE Smackdown
LA Knight and Zelina Vega have qualified for the men’s and women’s Money In the Bank by virtues of wins on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Knight qualified for the men’s Money in the Bank match on Friday’s show by defeating Montez Ford, rolling him up and using the ropes for leverage to get the win. Meanwhile, Vega qualified for the 2023 Women’s Money In The Bank match with a victory over Lacey Evans on the show.
Knight joins Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura as competitors in the match at the July 1st PPV in London, while Vega is the first woman to have qualified to date.
YEAAH! @RealLAKnight punches his ticket to #MITB 🪜#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/pnyLDnZjjq
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 3, 2023
This year's #MITB Ladder match has its first female qualifier in @ZelinaVegaWWE 🪜#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/cwVj9TUnuO
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 3, 2023
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk and Ace Steel Reportedly Involved With Creative For AEW Collision
- Kevin Nash Critiques TNT Adding AEW Collision to Its Lineup, Says They Didn’t Learn Their Lesson From Thunder
- Abdullah the Butcher Says Hulk Hogan Wanted to Work With Him in WWE Following Match in Japan
- Jake Roberts Rules Out Wrestling Again, Names WWE Star He’d Want For Final Opponent