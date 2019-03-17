La Lucha Results 3.16.19: Nick Gage and Teddy Hart Team Up

– La Lucha held an event yesterday at the Inoki Dojo in Huntington Park, California. Teddy Hart and Nick Gage were both in action. Below are some results courtesy of PWInsider.

LA Lucha Royal Rumble

#1. Manny Mars and #2 Alonso Alvarez start off with some mat wrestling until #3 Phillip Arthur Classic enters. Our first woman enters the contest Thorne. She grapples with Mars. The Stranger follows with the ring filling up. #6 Viva Van is in next and is attacked by the Stranger. #7 Aztecs enters, #8 Leslie Iris, #9 Davey Casado #10 is Watson. Leslie Iris is the first competitor elimited. Alonso Alvarez is super kicked off the apron by Watson. #11 LJ Ramos is and goes after Classic. #12 Alvaro enters the ring and is tossed immediately by Watson. Watson is getting the Diesel spot as he tossed Vivian Van #13 & #14 The Religion tag team enter together with #15 being The Spider. Watson eliminates The Religion then Azteca. 5 eliminations wait.. 6 as Watson tosses out LJ Ramos. Watson super kicks The Spider out. Thorn tossed out by Watson and she lands awkwardly. Watson eliminates Davey Casado who grabs Watson’s arm. The Classic seizes the opportunity and tosses Watson out for the win.

Phillip Arthur Classic wins The LA Lucha Rumble.

Ruby Raze vs Watts in an LA Street Fight.

Raze charges Watts with elbows to the face and chest. Watts separates. Raze into the ropes and boom is hit with thunderous big boot. Watts is in complete control. Watts chokes Raze and the action spills into the outside. Watts starts construction work with some chairs. Watts tries to hit Ruby with a DNR but she reverses it into a vertical suplex onto the chairs. Raze to the office and out she comes with the plunder. Crutches, moppy, kendo stick and a traffic cone that ends up in a very uncomfortable place. Raze goes for a cannonball but Watts moves. Watts takes over and decimates Ruby slamming her onto the shopping cart. Action is finally back in the ring Raze crotches Watts on the ropes but the advantage does not last long. DNR and kick out. Raze fires back with a lariet goes for the cover 2 count. Watts charges into the corner but his spear misses and hit hits his head on a chair. Raze gets the trash can but Watts with the lid and he smacks her around her with it. Watts tries to set the trash can in the turnbuckle. Doesn’t work, Raze with a powerbomb onto the trash can. 1 2 3. Ruby Raze is your winner.

Sonico vs. Owen “Chief” Travers: Qualifying match for the Limitless Tournament

Standard wrestling match for the majority of the match then the action picks up as Travers tries to nail Lethal Injection. Sonico counters two of them but can’t get out of the way for Travers 3rd attempt. 1 2 3. Travers wins and qualifies for the Limitless tourney.

The Bomb Squad (Cam Gates & the DKC ) vs. Super Panda & Koto Hiro.

Slice Boogie interferes and takes out Panda & Hiro and places Gates on top of Hiro for the pin.

Daniel Moon vs. Dom Kubrick???????

Both men go through a series rapid fire of pinning predicaments to start the match. They both get fired up and start to lay the chops into each other. Kubrick’s offense is quite flamboyant as his “bronco buster” is more of a teabagging. Kubrick also dishes out a vicious Northern Lights suplex then shows Moon why he was the Sanitno Brothers submission champion. Kubrick with a DTF but Moon somehow kicks out. Moon hits his finish on Dom but a very very near fall. Moon complains to ref but another DTF (variation of an F5) for the pin.

Dom Kubrick advances into the Limitless Tournament.

Nick “F’n” Gage & Teddy Hart vs. “Uptown” Andy Brown & Hammerstone.

Hart and Brown start the match. Hart ties up Brown and goes for a pin and gets 1. Hart grapples Brown into an ankle lock, Brown gets to the ropes. Rings of Saturn put onto Brown. Brown rolls it into a pin, Hart reverses for 2. Strikes begin, Hart with a series of elbows, Brown counters with some of his own. Hart grabs him and he’s back into ROS. Brown and Hart run the ropes and Brown is nailed with a slam for 2. Tag to Gage, tag to Hammerstone and they brawl on the outside. Gage throwing Hammerstone around the building. Back body drop onto the floor. All 4 men brawling in the crowd. Brown suplexed onto the floor. Teddy Hart moonsault onto Brown. Gage and Hart throw Brown back into the ring. Hart and Gage with a elevated DDT. Gage runs towards the corner but misses and Brown takes down Gage and tags in Hammerstone. HS takes control but Gage is able to escape and tag in Hart. Hammerstone into the Rings, Brown breaks it up. Hammerstone tags out. Brown with a COD and kicks to the head for 2. Piledriver onto Hart for 2. Brown tags in Hammerstone. Hammerstone shows off his power keeping Hart up for a suplex while Gage punches him. Gage throws Hammerstone out of the ring and into the garage door. Hart get Brown and Gage assists in the flip for the Canadian Destroyer and the 1 2 3.

Teddy Hart gets on the mic and puts over the fans who support independent wrestling with their money, time and energy. He loves wrestling young veterans and calls out The Rascalz as a great young team.

Triple Threat Match: Adrian Quest vs. Trey Miguel vs. Aero Boy

Crazy rapid fire match. Adrian Quest hits Trey Miguel with a Codebreaker and finishes him off with a Phoenix Splash for the pin.

Main Event time.

The Rascalz (Desmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) vs. The Bonus Boys (Sugar Brown & Clutch).

Rascalz a giving up a noticable size difference. Xavier starts with Sugar Brown once he tags in Wentz the Bonus Boy separates Wentz from his corner and takes punishment for quite a bit. Quick tags contain Wentz. Hot to tag to Xavier who goes after Clutch. Rascalz hit a senton/Phoenix splash combo on to Sugar but he kicks out. Wentz does a standing moonsault and Xavier pushes him onto Clutch for the pin.

Our show ends with a good old fashioned beer bash as The Rascalz portraying Stone Cold and The Bonus Boys as The Rock.

LA Lucha returns April 26 for the “No Limits Tournament”.