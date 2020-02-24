LA Park and Hijo de LA Park Announced For MLW Intimidation Games

Major League Wrestling has announced that LA Park and Hijo de LA Park, Los Parks, will appear at MLW Intimidation Games. The event happens in Chicago on April 18.

LA Park & Hijo de LA Park set for MLW’s return to Chicago April 18

The Destroyer vows big changes for 2020

CHICAGO — Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced LA Park and El Hijo De LA Park will be in action at MLW: Intimidation Games Saturday, April 18 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

League officials are finalizing their match(es) for the card. An announcement is forthcoming.

Since Saturday Night SuperFight, LA Park and Hijo de LA Park have mysteriously vanished from Major League Wrestling.

There have been reports in the Mexican media of a business falling out in the aftermath of the war between Promociones Dorado and CONTRA Unit. There are other rumors too, including a new outlook and plan for 2020.

With LA Park and Hijo de LA Park’s return to MLW underway, what will Los Parks 2020 presence in the league look like?

We’ll know soon enough as the legendary LA Park and his son return April 18 to MLW’s Chicago event, Intimidation Games.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich • LA Park • Pagano • Davey Boy Smith Jr. • Brian Pillman Jr. • Zenshi • Mance Warner • Hijo de LA Park • The Dynasty • Konnan • Injustice • Savio Vega • Logan Creed • Zachary Cooper • Alicia Atout • Colonel Parker • Chris Dickinson and more!

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 6:50 p.m.