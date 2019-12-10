LA Park Set for MLW Fightland Card in Philadelphia

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that LA Park will be working the upcoming Fightland card set for February 1 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. This will also be an MLW Fusion TV taping. You can check out the full announcement from MLW on the upcoming card below.

PHILADELPHIA – Salina de la Renta is conjuring up her destroyer and plans on unleashing the legendary LA Park in Philadelphia Saturday night February 1 at the 2300 Arena.

Tickets start at $15 at: www.MLW2300.com.

Last seen in a violent World Heavyweight Championship clash with Jacob Fatu at SuperFight, the mysterious LA Park will reemerge February 1 with Salina de la Renta vowing total destruction.

League officials are in talks with Promociones Dorado about his big bout for Philadelphia.

Debuting in MLW in June 2002 at the 2300 Arena, LA Park has been a constant force to reckon with in the league ever since.

Dominating opponents with a unique blend of lucha and carnage, LA Park has conquered virtually all in his path. Now, Park looks to author a new chapter in chaos at FIGHTLAND.

What does Salina de la Renta have in store for MLW in Philadelphia?

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities. Additionally, there are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm) featuring a special pre-show meet and greet with extended meet and greet privileges.