LA Park vs. Jimmy Havoc Set For MLW Never Say Never

Major League Wrestling has announced that Jimmy Havoc and LA Park will fight for the first time ever at MLW Never Say Never on July 25 in New York. Here’s a press release:

A dream match will turn into a nightmare once the bell rings and two of today’s greatest brawlers square off. For the first time ever LA Park will fight Jimmy Havoc and it goes down in New York City on Thursday night July 25.

MLW today announced LA Park vs. Jimmy Havoc for MLW: Never Say Never '19 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on July 25. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $20 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

The face of death, Salina de la Renta’s personal destroyer, LA Park is a world renowned brawler. Undefeated in singles competition, the hall of famer has become one of the league’s most dominant forces since returning last September, courtesy of Promociones Dorado.

Jimmy Havoc is “England’s Most Dangerous Man” a cautionary albeit fitting moniker for the sadistic Great Britain. Defeating the likes of “Filthy” Tom Lawlor and Shane “Swerve” Strickland in Death Matches in 2018, Havoc now looks to destroy the seemingly indestructible luchador and put MLW in a death grip.

The match was originally scheduled to main event MLW’s April 5th NYC card but due to injury, Jimmy Havoc had to withdraw for the bout.

The league confirmed it is bringing in additional security in this lights out fight for the ages.

What impact will the empresaria of Promociones Dorado Salina de la Renta have on this match? What type of carnage will these two combatants unleash? Will New York ever be the same???

See this dream match LIVE in New York July 25 at the Melrose Ballroom as MLW presents a live national network special for beIN SPORTS. The card has a 7pm start time.

Signed for July 25:

DREAM MATCH

LA Park vs. Jimmy Havoc

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include: World Heavyweight Champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor • World Tag Team Champions the Hart Foundation • Salina de la Renta • Ross & Marshall Von Erich • The Dynasty • Austin Aries • Mance Warner • Low Ki • Hijo de LA Park • Ricky “El Sicario” Martinez • Air Wolf • Ace Austin • Timothy Thatcher • Savio Vega • Konnan • Myron Reed • Jordan Oliver and more!

More matches and wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

The event will be a Major League Wrestling: FUSION television taping for beIN SPORTS, FreeSports in UK and Ireland as well as EGO TV in Israel.

Tickets start at just $20. There are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30 P.M.) featuring a Pre-Show Meet and Greet with select MLW fighting athletes.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

