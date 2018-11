MLW announced a Falls Count Anywhere in Miami match featuring LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. PCO for Thursday night December 13th MLW Never Say Never card at the Miami Scottish Rite Temple. Here is the updated card…

* FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE IN MIAMI: PCO vs. LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta)

* Rich Swann vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

* Rush vs. MJF (with Aria Blake)