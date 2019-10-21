La Parka Knocked Unconscious At Monterrey Show, Taken To Hospital

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that La Parka (the AAA one, not LA Park) suffered what appeared to be a bad head injury during a show in Arena Coliseo in Monterrey. He went for a suicide dive and hit the barricade headfirst, which knocked him unconscious. According to Bryan Alvarez, he was then taken to the hospital but was still unconscious on the way there.

The latest word is that he is starting to get feeling back in his lower body and legs. He’s said to be in stable condition.