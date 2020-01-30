wrestling / News
La Parka’s Son Expected To Take Over Gimmick
It was reported earlier this month that AAA star La Parka passed away at the age of 56. LA Park, the original La Parka previously said that he wasn’t going to take back the name after Parka’s passing. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that La Parka’s son is expected to take over the role in some form, but this will not happen any time soon. AAA believes the character is part of the promotion’s legacy.
Meanwhile, La Parka had what was likely a ghost-written column in the sports newspaper Record. Psycho Clown will take over the column.
