wrestling / News

La Previa de WWE Livestream Previews WrestleMania Backlash

May 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania Backlash Image Credit: WWE

WWE airs WrestleMania Backlash tonight, and La Previa de WWE is streaming a preview of the show. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“All action has a reaction following an epic two-night WrestleMania 38 and in La Previa de WWE, we will be anticipating all the excitement of WrestleMania Backlash, along with AJ Styles, MVP and Omos.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WrestleMania Backlash, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading