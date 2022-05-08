wrestling / News
La Previa de WWE Livestream Previews WrestleMania Backlash
May 8, 2022
WWE airs WrestleMania Backlash tonight, and La Previa de WWE is streaming a preview of the show. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“All action has a reaction following an epic two-night WrestleMania 38 and in La Previa de WWE, we will be anticipating all the excitement of WrestleMania Backlash, along with AJ Styles, MVP and Omos.”
