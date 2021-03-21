wrestling / News

La Previa de WWE Previews WWE Fastlane

March 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Fastlane

The latest episode of La Previa de WWE is previewing WWE Fastlane. You can check out the Spanish-language preview video (which will have English subtitles) below, which kicks off at 11:30 AM PT/2:30 PM ET and will feature Sheamus, Rhea Ripley, Angel Garza, Kira “Taya Valkyrie” Forster and Karissa Rivera:

