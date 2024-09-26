La Vaquerita Announces Retirement From Ring, Transitioning To Referee

CMLL’s La Vaquerita has announced that she is retiring from the ring and will be working as a referee going forward. As Fightful notes, Vaquerita announced on this week’s CMLL Informa that she is retiring as a competitor and will work as a ref for the CMLL women’s division from here, starting with next Tuesday’s CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico.

Vaquerita gave the following message on the show:

“Dear fans, I have decided to retire as a professional wrestler. I will not be working as a wrestler, but I spoke with CMLL Staff and said that I wanted to be the official referee for the Amazonas and I got approved. There are a lot of mixed emotions, but I am excited for this next facet of my career.”