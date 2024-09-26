wrestling / News
La Vaquerita Announces Retirement From Ring, Transitioning To Referee
CMLL’s La Vaquerita has announced that she is retiring from the ring and will be working as a referee going forward. As Fightful notes, Vaquerita announced on this week’s CMLL Informa that she is retiring as a competitor and will work as a ref for the CMLL women’s division from here, starting with next Tuesday’s CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico.
Vaquerita gave the following message on the show:
“Dear fans, I have decided to retire as a professional wrestler. I will not be working as a wrestler, but I spoke with CMLL Staff and said that I wanted to be the official referee for the Amazonas and I got approved. There are a lot of mixed emotions, but I am excited for this next facet of my career.”
#CMLLInforma || La Vaquerita dice adiós como Luchadora Profesional, pero continuará en el CMLL… ¡Enteráte en el Noticiero Oficial del CMLL!
📲 https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/crY4MncpzP
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 26, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Says Lex Luger Was ‘Nowhere Near’ Hulk Hogan, Had High Expectations For Him
- Vince McMahon Confirms He Had an Idea For Stephanie McMahon Impregnation Angle
- Stephanie McMahon on How She Looks Back at Her WWE TV Angles, Admits Things Her Father Wanted Her To Do Were ‘Weird’
- Hulk Hogan Says Cody Rhodes & Chris Jericho Revealed They’re Paying Tribute to Him on TV