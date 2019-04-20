wrestling / News

Lacey Evans and Beth Phoenix Have Been Trading Shots On Twitter

April 20, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lacey Evans Raw 4-15-19

It seems that Lacey Evans has turned her attention away from RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for the time being and instead focused on Natalya. That brought out Natalya’s friend and tag partner Beth Phoenix, and the two went at it on Twitter. You can see the exchange below.

Beth Phoenix, Lacey Evans, Joseph Lee

