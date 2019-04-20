Lacey Evans and Beth Phoenix Have Been Trading Shots On Twitter

It seems that Lacey Evans has turned her attention away from RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for the time being and instead focused on Natalya. That brought out Natalya’s friend and tag partner Beth Phoenix, and the two went at it on Twitter. You can see the exchange below.

Sometimes you have to remind people like @LaceyEvansWWE about who you are & what you stand for. Lacey thinks she’s going to take a championship opportunity away from me? Lacey Evans can KISS MY 🍑https://t.co/2BtBlAnkri — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 20, 2019

Yes please enlighten me. 🤔 I didnt watch you or your family growing up…..and yet I'm here. Not kissing. But kicking your 🍑. #LikeALady #HartWho #TheDeservingOne #NoMoreNasties https://t.co/2ntNMbvpxB — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 20, 2019

The only thing I got from this video is some moves ill try on naty later….this is embarrassing. I didnt see a single kitchen in this whole shot. What are women becoming. 👒 #NoMoreNasties https://t.co/kPpMuq8Sar — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 20, 2019

I am happy to teach you my pierogi recipe after @NatbyNature ties you in knots. I’ll even throw in a grammar lesson for free! #BadGrammarIsNasty https://t.co/jq8i7jjVZj — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) April 20, 2019

The only thing I'm gonna eat of yours is any possible future opportunity….cuz looooorrrddd knows you dropped the ball on your last one. Now if you'd excuse me….I'm full time, on RAW, setting the PROPER example….. unlike you. #YaNasty https://t.co/bG7XngwY5P — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 20, 2019

You’re 100% right. You ARE full time on #RAW and I’m not. I look forward to seeing you chase your opportunities…as long as they don’t include a live mic or a kip up that looks like a poodle scooting its butt on the carpet. #YourKipUpsAreNasty #Bye https://t.co/mq3hGRkttk — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) April 20, 2019