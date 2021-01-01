wrestling / News
Lacey Evans and Lana Say Goodbye To 2020 In New Instagram Posts
January 1, 2021
Both Lacey Evans and Lana took to Instagram to send 2020 off last night, although they had very different approaches. Evans posted a photo of herself in red lingerie, laying out on a couch. Lana posted a photo of herself in a sling and leg brace.
Evans wrote: “Wake me up when it’s 2021…ya nasties.”
Lana said: “Piss off 2020. #happynewyear everyone.”
