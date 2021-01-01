wrestling / News

Lacey Evans and Lana Say Goodbye To 2020 In New Instagram Posts

January 1, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Both Lacey Evans and Lana took to Instagram to send 2020 off last night, although they had very different approaches. Evans posted a photo of herself in red lingerie, laying out on a couch. Lana posted a photo of herself in a sling and leg brace.

Evans wrote: “Wake me up when it’s 2021…ya nasties.

Lana said: “Piss off 2020. #happynewyear everyone.

