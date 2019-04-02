Lacey Evans Rumored to Have Been Originally Booked Against Asuka at WrestleMania 35

– According to Dave Meltzer on today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, the original plan was to have Lacey Evans face Asuka for the Smackdown women’s title at WrestleMania 35. Meltzer also believes Evans would’ve been booked to win the title at the event.

Previously in March, WWE announced a Fatal 4-Way match to determine the No. 1 contender for Asuka’s title at WrestleMania 35. The match was supposed to feature Naomi, Mandy Rose, Carmella, and Sonya Deville. Instead, WWE ended up booking Charlotte Flair to beat Asuka to capture the Smackdown women’s title. Now, the belt will be defended in the main event Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 35 with Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch.

Lacey Evans did appear on Raw this week and interrupted Heavy Machinery vs. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode. It would probably make sense if Lacey Evans ends up taking part in the women’s battle royal announced for WrestleMania 35 on Sunday.