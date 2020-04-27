wrestling / News

Lacey Evans Builds Ladder Course To Train For Money in the Bank

April 27, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lacey Evans Smackdown 3-19-19

Lacey Evans qualified for the Women’s Money in the Bank match on this past Friday’s episode of Smackdown. To help herself get ready, she revealed on Twitter that she has constructed a training course full of ladders.

She wrote: “Endurance. Quick feet. Agility. What else can I work on ya nasties?!!! #MITB #TrainingDay #LooorrddHelpMe

