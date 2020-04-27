wrestling / News
Lacey Evans Builds Ladder Course To Train For Money in the Bank
April 27, 2020 | Posted by
Lacey Evans qualified for the Women’s Money in the Bank match on this past Friday’s episode of Smackdown. To help herself get ready, she revealed on Twitter that she has constructed a training course full of ladders.
She wrote: “Endurance. Quick feet. Agility. What else can I work on ya nasties?!!! #MITB #TrainingDay #LooorrddHelpMe”
Endurance. Quick feet. Agility.
What else can I work on ya nasties?!!! 🥵💦👇👇👇 #MITB #TrainingDay #LooorrddHelpMe pic.twitter.com/GTl9ZItN3t
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 27, 2020
