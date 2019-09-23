UPDATED: Mounties Issue Statement on Lacey Evans’ Staged Video

UPDATE: The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have now issued a statement addressing the staged video of Lacey Evans interacting in character with an officer after being pulled over. PWInsider reports that the RCMP said in the statement:

“Following the issuing of the ticket…the motorist identified herself as a sports entertainer with (WWE). She asked the member if he would participate in a rehearsed interaction on camera with her WWE persona. The member obliged.”

ORIGINAL: Lacey Evans posted a video of her being pulled over for speeding in Canada over the weekend. The video featured her remaining in character throughout and ended up going viral, with many people believing her interactions with the man claiming to be an Edmonton police officer to be real.

Evans has now tweeted that she and the officer worked to stage the video as a way to promote WWE’s event in Edmonton.

PSA. Listen up ya nasties. 💅👒 pic.twitter.com/ic0WI2zNGZ — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 23, 2019

Here were the earlier tweets in this story.

1.Canada is terrible.🇺🇸

2. You know Exactly who I am.

3. You will be speaking to my lawyer. 💅👒 #YaNasty pic.twitter.com/EsqRSaj4iV — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 21, 2019