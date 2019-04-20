Lacey Evans on Being ‘The Classiest Superstar Ever in the WWE,’ Says She Statistically Shouldn’t Have Her Job

– The Post and Courier recently interviewed WWE Superstar Lacey Evans, who boasted that she’s the “classiest superstar ever in the WWE.” Below are some highlights.

Lacey Evans on being the classiest Superstar in WWE: “I’m the classiest Superstar ever in the WWE.”

Lacey Evans on traveling a lot as she grew up: “We traveled a lot, so I honestly lived in a tent for a while in Alabama and Louisiana. I spent a lot of time in Texas. I grew up all over the South. My dad just kind of followed construction. Between drugs, it got him in and out of trouble, so we were traveling a lot. I never was anywhere for long.”

Lacey Evans on being a WWE Superstar and a mom: “Whether you’re a mom or not, whether you have an addiction or not, whether you’re from poverty or not. It’s so awesome that I can be that one to show women that not only am I a mom, and I shouldn’t be here, but here I am. I want to just give everything I can. It means so much to me in so many different ways.”

Lacey Evans on her goal: “For me my biggest goal is to show the entire world that it does not matter where you come from. It doesn’t matter what you’ve been through. You can forget statistics, because statistically I shouldn’t even have a job like this. I probably shouldn’t even be alive. But I did and I’ve made it and I’ve kept my head strong and I’ve pushed through every obstacle that I’ve ever had to face, to include helping other people. So I just want to show the world that between positivity and having a strong mindset you can do and be anything. I was raised in tents and trailer parks and no money, and I still made it.”