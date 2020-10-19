Lacey Evans Comments On Being Added To PWI Women’s 100

In a post on Instagram, Lacey Evans spoke about her successful year, including her inclusion in the PWI Women’s 100, where ranked #43. Bayley got the #1 spot, as was announced last week.

She wrote: “In less than 12 months:

● 50 matches ✔

● 25 of which were against Women’s title holders.✔

● 3 #1 contendership bouts✔

● 5 PPVs (including main eventing RAW elimination chamber) ✔

● Made HISTORY in Saudi Arabia in a FIRST ever Women’s wrestling match.✔

● Last Women Standing Match.✔

● Womens Money in the Bank Ladder Match.✔

● Fatal five-way Wrestlemania 36✔

Prior to any of this…. I’ve never been through a table, didnt have much pro wrestling/entertainment experience whatsoever. Somehow went from waving and leaving to kendo sticks and main events. Had no Idea what I would be doing from one day to the next but knew when my music hit I needed to go out there and do the best I could. Juggling raising a child, homeschooling and my marriage on the road while learning and listening to the best in the business. To say I’m proud is an understatement. To say I’m thankful would never be enough. And for them to say “HAS YET TO CAPTURE GOLD” pisses me off.

Thinking of the blood, sweat and tears I had to swap with these nasties after reading these INCREDIBLE numbers almost makes me vomit.

