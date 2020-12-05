Lacey Evans Comments On How The Pandemic Changed WWE Tribute to the Troops

In an interview with TV Insider, Lacey Evans spoke about how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed this year’s edition of WWE Tribute to the Troops. Here are highlights:

On how the pandemic made things different: “It will definitely be different. I was just excited to be part of the backstage process figuring out ways we can continue giving back to them. Our troops will be front and center. We’ve done virtual meet-and-greets. I met 11 troop members and their families. A few of us did go to a military base in Miramar, California. [WWE is] still making it work regardless of the Hell the world is going through.”

On meeting the troops: “You never want to let your brothers and sisters down. There is a camaraderie if you have been in the military. We’re expected to be strong emotionally, physically, and mentally. Once you get out, you miss being in the military every day. But at least my job allows me to be surrounded by them on and off because WWE has so many partnerships. They have ones with the USO, Hire Heroes, Tribute to the Troops. I still get to see my brothers and sisters. It’s not climbing through the mud anymore, [but] it keeps me motivated as ever.”

On if she’s interested in showing her military identity on WWE TV: “I would like that. No matter what, I’m going to entertain. If it were up to me, I’d have a pistol whip holster on my thigh, come in low-crawling, kicking butt, and taking names. I’m excited to have started my career as the “Sassy Southern Belle.” I am Southern. I was born in Georgia. I can bake a pie just as good as I can fire a weapon. I’m sure someone will make me angry enough where I take off the high heels and dress and put my war paint back on, but until that happens, honey, I will continue to entertain from the other side with a good red lip.”