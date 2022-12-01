Lacey Evans Comments On Returning To The Ring After Giving Birth To Second Child

In an interview with Brandi Rhodes for the 2 Lies and 1 Truth podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Lacey Evans spoke about why her return to WWE was different after she gave birth to her second child. She gave birth in mid-October and started training again six weeks later.

She said: “It’s been different emotionally. I actually went back and I was at the PC training six weeks to the day postpartum. It was difficult, more so emotionally. Even still now when you’re breastfeeding and you’re raising this tiny baby that needs you every second. That was the hardest part, I think, and is the hardest part, is her being so young and needing me on such an intimate level, so I just have to make it work.”

She said her training meant that she was “full-blown cleared, ready to go, taking bumps and trying to get back into the swing of things.” She didn’t want to “lose her spot completely” in WWE, so she lifted low weigts and did less stressful exercises like squats during the first six weeks of her recovery.

She added: “It’s competition. It’s up to you to stay in there.“