Lacey Evans Confronts Becky Lynch on Raw, Brawl Ensues (Video)
– It looks as if Lacey Evans will be Becky Lynch’s next feud partner. During tonight’s Raw, Evans came down to confront Lynch after the latter’s celebratory segment in the ring. The two faced off on the outside and Evans made to turn away, then hit Lynch with the Woman’s Right. That led to a brawl up the ramp, which ended when Evans managed to slip out of a Dis-Arm-Her attempt and got away. You can see video below.
Evans has been tipped to be one of the major stars of the women’s division according to a recent report, and is said to be set for a big push.
#TheMan has an open invitation for you, Ronnie. You want the title back? She's ready.#BeckyLynch #RAWAfterMania #RAW @BeckyLynchWWE @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/Uht5I4amJz
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2019
Well, that was bold. @LaceyEvansWWE attacked @BeckyLynchWWE out of the blue and a fight has broken out on #Raw! #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/mPduavP29W
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2019
😱 Did #TheMan just meet the #WomansRight? 😱@BeckyLynchWWE @LaceyEvansWWE #BeckyLynch #RAWAfterMania #RAW pic.twitter.com/93T5hOE7Rf
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2019
