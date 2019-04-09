Lacey Evans Continues Feud With Becky Lynch on Smackdown (Video)

– Lacey Evans took it to Becky Lynch for a second straight night, attacking her on Smackdown. You can see video below of Evans coming from behind to attack Lynch on the ramp after the champion cut a promo in the ring. Lynch ran down Evans for punching her on Raw, saying that ready to take a beating and sleep with one eye open after going through hell to win the titles.

Evans is reportedly set for a big push in the women’s division and her feud with Lynch over the last couple of nights seems to confirm that.