wrestling / News
Lacey Evans Continues Feud With Becky Lynch on Smackdown (Video)
April 9, 2019 | Posted by
– Lacey Evans took it to Becky Lynch for a second straight night, attacking her on Smackdown. You can see video below of Evans coming from behind to attack Lynch on the ramp after the champion cut a promo in the ring. Lynch ran down Evans for punching her on Raw, saying that ready to take a beating and sleep with one eye open after going through hell to win the titles.
Evans is reportedly set for a big push in the women’s division and her feud with Lynch over the last couple of nights seems to confirm that.
The #SassySouthernBelle @LaceyEvansWWE just DROPPED #TheMan on #SDLive! @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/QbQh1uJyjj
— WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Sasha Banks Shares Strange Message During Raw, Wants ‘That Feeling of Coming Home Again’
- WWE Setting Up Match for The Undertaker and Elias at Next Saudi Arabia Show
- Alexa Bliss Mutes Sasha Banks on Twitter, Banks Responds
- Superstar Billy Graham Offers Advice to Kofi Kingston: ‘ I Urge You to Start Doing Some Steroids’