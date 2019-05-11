WWE News: Lacey Evans Cuts a Promo on Becky Lynch in Marseilles, Braun Strowman Receives a Custom Flag,

– WWE released a backstage promo for Lacey Evans from the live event in Marseilles, France, where she declares she’s going to make Becky Lynch into “Becky No Belts.” You can check out that clip below.

Lacey Evans stated: “Lord, another nasty coming up to me for more comments. Lemme guess. You want to know what I think about Becky Lynch? Lemme reiterate what she already knows. One, woman’s right, at Money in the Bank and Becky Two Belts is done. I’ve already knocked her down one time. I can do it again. And heck, in less than two weeks, She will become Becky No Belts. Now get out of my face. I have classy things to do.”

– Also at the Marseilles event, Braun Strowman was in action, and he received a custom French flag. You can check out that footage below.

– WWE released the full Money in the Bank Ladder Match from the 2015 event. You can check out the full match video in the player below.