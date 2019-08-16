Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke Exchange Barbs on Twitter, Brooks Calls Evans ‘Classless Trash’

– WWE Superstars Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke had a bit of a heated interaction earlier today on Twitter. In response to a fan question on Dana Brooke, Evans wrote, “Because @DanaBrookeWWE wants another match hoping her career takes off. Meanwhile I want to eat my apple pie in piece in catering and be left the hell alone. I dont sweat for nothin sweetheart #LikeALady”

Dana later on responded with her own tweet, “Hun let’s learn proper spelling & grammar- it’s “peace” – learn & live ur gimmick cause we all know it’s put on .. ‘classless’ TRASH YA NAST.Y”

