Lacey Evans Discusses Her Daughter’s Reaction To Finding Out Her Mom Would Be Wrestling In First Women’s Match in Saudi Arabia

WWE has uploaded a clip from the new episode of WWE Day Of featuring Lacey Evans talking about her daughter’s reaction when she found out that her mom and Natalya would be having the first women’s wrestling match in Saudi Arabia history.

“I told her that there was a chance a couple of days ago. And when it got approved, like when it was finalized that it’s actually happening, I called her and she said, she just woke up because of the time change, she was still in bed, and my husband put the phone on, like the video, and she goes, he told her the big news, and I was like can you believe it, and she looked at the camera and goes, ‘Mama, you’re going to change everything.'”