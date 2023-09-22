wrestling / News
Lacey Evans Says She’s Doing Well Outside WWE, Liked Working There
September 21, 2023 | Posted by
Lacey Evans is in her post-WWE era, and she says that she’s doing well since her exit. Evans did a virtual signing for Highspots and you can see the highlights below, per Fightful:
On if she’s doing well since leaving WWE: “Honey, if you only knew… As you all know, I get to do pretty much anything I want now. I have all the time in the world. I love to be at the cafe.”
On where she’s going next: “Wherever the hell I want.”
On the notion that WWE should have put her in the title picture: “They did, and then I reproduced.”
On her experience working for WWE: “It was awesome. So much fun.”
On rumors that Vince McMahon hates sneezing: “I could see that. Vince McMahon was a cool boss.”