WWE News: Lacey Evans Drags New Smackdown Arrivals, Alexa Bliss Congratulates Buddy Murphy on Smackdown Move
– Lacey Evans had a little bit of shade for all the woman who moved to Smackdown in the Superstar Shakeup, with some to spare for the IIconics. Evans posted to Twitter to mock Bayley, Ember Moon, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions after they all confronted Becky Lynch.
Moon and Bayley made it clear they were gunning for Lynch’s Smackdown Women’s Championship, while Evans has the next shot at the Raw Women’s Title.
Looorrddd. All these women fussin over something I already have. #Opportunity
Bless their hearts 👒 #SDLive
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 17, 2019
– Alexa Bliss posted to Twitter to congratulate Buddy Murphy on his move to Smackdown. The two are engaged in real life, and Bliss managed Murphy along with Wesley Blake in NXT.
Congrats @WWE_Murphy
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 17, 2019
