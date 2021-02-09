Lacey Evans Earns Women’s Title Shot At Elimination Chamber During Raw

Lacey Evans got one over on Charlotte Flair, and as a result will be challenging Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship at Elimination Chamber. During tonight’s Raw, Evans and Ric Flair goaded Charlotte into facing Evans in a match, which Evans won by disqualification after Charlotte refused to stop attacking her in the corner. It was later announced that Evans is now the #1 contender for Asuka’s title and will challenge her at the PPV, which takes place on February 21st.

You can see clips and video from the segment and match below: