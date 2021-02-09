wrestling / News
Lacey Evans Earns Women’s Title Shot At Elimination Chamber During Raw
Lacey Evans got one over on Charlotte Flair, and as a result will be challenging Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship at Elimination Chamber. During tonight’s Raw, Evans and Ric Flair goaded Charlotte into facing Evans in a match, which Evans won by disqualification after Charlotte refused to stop attacking her in the corner. It was later announced that Evans is now the #1 contender for Asuka’s title and will challenge her at the PPV, which takes place on February 21st.
You can see clips and video from the segment and match below:
"@LaceyEvansWWE is going to be the next #WWERaw Women's Champion!"@RicFlairNatrBoy is serving notice to @WWEAsuka 👀 pic.twitter.com/OGo3aSJn6E
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2021
.@MsCharlotteWWE has heard enough. #WWERaw @RicFlairNatrBoy @LaceyEvansWWE pic.twitter.com/ESYLMUzl8k
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2021
"In fact, Ric has heard from WWE Officials that if I were to beat you in a match, I’d be next in line to challenge for @WWEAsuka’s title." — @LaceyEvansWWE #WWERaw @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/ZKyyjDBknH
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2021
There is no tactic @LaceyEvansWWE won't use…
Wonder who she learned that from? 🤔#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7FZNMbsx2T
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2021
The Queen has SNAPPED, forcing this match into a DQ!#WWERaw @MsCharlotteWWE @LaceyEvansWWE @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/rov45KVOkz
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Retribution Take Shots At The Weeknd and Rob Gronkowski During Super Bowl
- Kurt Angle On Brock Lesnar’s Shooting Star Press At WrestleMania 19, Suggesting The Move, Original Plan For Title Reign
- Tyson Kidd Recalls Owen Hart’s Passing, Stu Hart’s Reaction During Phone Call With Vince McMahon
- Dustin Rhodes Shares Message to Fans to Send Their Prayers to Terry Funk