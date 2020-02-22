Lacey Evans Enters Herself in Elimination Chamber Match on Smackdown (Video)

Lacey Evans is the first person to enter herself into the Smackdown women’s Elimination Chamber match on this week’s episode. Evans did a sit-down interview with Renee Young on this week’s episode and said that she will compete in a Chamber match for the right to face Bayley at WrestleMania 36.

Lacey Evans, in her first appearance since losing to Bayley at the 2020 Royal Rumble, took some time to reflect on her villainous past within WWE and also revealed a new match for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view coming in March.

When asked by Young what’s next for her, Evans said, “Well, my sights are set on the Elimination Chamber. Obviously, I’m aware that losing to Bayley puts me at the back of the line. So, I have five women that I need to take out in order to get an opportunity to become champion at WrestleMania, and that is my goal. That is the mission that I intend on accomplishing.”

No other competitors have been revealed for the Smackdown women’s Elimination Chamber match. Natalya, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, Asuka, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan will compete in a Raw women’s Elimination Chamber for the right to face Becky Lynch for her title at WrestleMania.