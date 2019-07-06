wrestling / News
Lacey Evans Shares Tribute to Her Father, Encourages People Battling Depression or Addiction Not to Give Up
– In a post on her Instagram account, WWE Superstar Lacey Evans paid tribute to her late father, who passed away four years ago. Evans revealed he died from a drug overdose and had struggles with addiction and depression.
Evans also advised and encouraged those who are dealing with depression or addiction not to get help and know that people love them. You can check out her statement and Instagram post below.
“Four years ago today my dad took his last breath. Overdose. He left seven kids and a wife crushed with holes to this day we try and fill. He was broken, addicted and depressed but had so much life left to live. He lost. He let it win. A battle so many fight but don’t want to talk about Until the kids are left crying, wives lonely and parents heart broken. If you or someone you know are dealing with addiction or depression get help. Don’t ignore the issue no matter how small it may seem. Work on it. Get the help and wake up every day knowing people love you. Life is short and it will get better. The sun will shine again, those good days will return and you are worth it. Don’t let it win. Don’t lose. Don’t give up. #BreakTheCycle #Depression #Addiction #GetHelp”
