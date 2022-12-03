wrestling / News
Lacey Evans Gets Repackaged Again In WWE Smackdown Vignette
Lacey Evans is returning to her roots, as revealed in a new vignette on WWE Smackdown. The video on tonight’s show saw Evans clad in military gear running through drills as a voiceover talked about how she’s a product of elite training from the US Marine Corps, but has been lost in the crowd “with the whiners and the weak.” The voiceover then says something had to change and a Marine goes back to basics.
Evans was previously repackaged in a series of vignettes earlier this year that teased a babyface return, but she quickly returned to her heel ways.
