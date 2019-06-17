WWE News: Lacey Evans Has A Warning For Becky Lynch, Baron Corbin Teases Stomping Grounds Match, Bobby Lashley Wants US Championship

– WWE has posted a video from a recent live event in which Lacey Evans gives a warning to Becky Lynch ahead of their upcoming match at Stomping Grounds.

– In another video, just after his match, Baron Corbin claims that Seth Rollins is ‘living on borrowed time’ as the Universal Champion. They will meet at Stomping Grounds in a match where Corbin can pick the special guest referee.

– Finally, Bobby Lashley spoke about his match on RAW, a fatal 5-way against Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Cesaro and The Miz. The winner gets a shot at Stomping Grounds against Samoa Joe for the US title.