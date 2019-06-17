wrestling / News
WWE News: Lacey Evans Has A Warning For Becky Lynch, Baron Corbin Teases Stomping Grounds Match, Bobby Lashley Wants US Championship
– WWE has posted a video from a recent live event in which Lacey Evans gives a warning to Becky Lynch ahead of their upcoming match at Stomping Grounds.
.@LaceyEvansWWE has a little warning for @BeckyLynchWWE ahead of their match at #WWEStompingGrounds! pic.twitter.com/pi6IjA1aok
— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2019
– In another video, just after his match, Baron Corbin claims that Seth Rollins is ‘living on borrowed time’ as the Universal Champion. They will meet at Stomping Grounds in a match where Corbin can pick the special guest referee.
According to @BaronCorbinWWE, @WWERollins is “living on borrowed time”. Who will he choose as the special guest referee for #WWEStompingGrounds tomorrow night on #Raw? #WWESanDiego pic.twitter.com/XHCr5zb327
— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2019
– Finally, Bobby Lashley spoke about his match on RAW, a fatal 5-way against Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Cesaro and The Miz. The winner gets a shot at Stomping Grounds against Samoa Joe for the US title.
#TheAlmighty @fightbobby is determined to finally regain the #UnitedStatesChampionship! #WWESanDiego pic.twitter.com/QCrLLU1pGu
— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2019
