Lacey Evans’ In-Ring Return Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

Lacey Evans will return to the ring for the first time in over a year on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s show that Evans will be in action on next Monday’s show. We don’t yet know who her opponent will be.

This will be Evans’ first match since she took most of 2021 off due to her pregnancy. Her last match was in February of 2021. Evans’ match is the only announced for Raw at this point.