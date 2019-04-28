wrestling / News
Lacey Evans Compares Becky Lynch to a Crab She Smashes
April 28, 2019
– Lacey Evans was back at it on Twitter again today, targeting Becky Lynch. She plays with a dead crab and uses it to imitate to Becky Lynch, saying, “My name is Becky Lynch, and I’m a little b****.” Evans then smashes the crab. You can see that clip below. Well, that’s one way to insult her.
Loooorrddd look at her. 🦀👒#MOOD #NothingButANasty pic.twitter.com/GOLA83e6GQ
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 28, 2019
