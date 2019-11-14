wrestling / News
Lacey Evans Joins Team Smackdown For Survivor Series, Updated Card
WWE has announced that Lacey Evans has been added to the women’s team Smackdown, joining Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke and Carmella.
BREAKING: @LaceyEvansWWE joins Team #SmackDown for #SurvivorSeries. https://t.co/5quEE9ACyU
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2019
Hey…captain. It's been over half an hour and I haven't recieved a single message. Whats the game plan, plan of attack….something! #SurvivorSeries #SDLive @SashaBanksWWE #WaitinOnYou 📝 💅🏼👒
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) November 14, 2019
Here’s the updated card:
*WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Rey Mysterio
*Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler
*AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Roderick Strong
*The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day vs. The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)
*Team Smackdown (Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Ali, Shorty G and Baron Corbin) vs. Team RAW (Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton) vs. Team NXT (TBA)
*Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, Carmela, TBA) vs. Team RAW (TBA) vs. Team NXT (TBA)