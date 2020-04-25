wrestling / News

Lacey Evans, King Corbin Qualify For Money in the Bank, Qualifiers Set For Next Week

April 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
We have two new official competitors in this year’s Money in the Bank matches in Lacey Evans and King Corbin. Evans and Corbin won their MITB qualifying matches on Friday’s episode of Smackdown, defeating Sasha Banks and Drew Gulak, respectively. You can see highlights from both matches below.

There is now one open spot in both the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank matches. Otis will face Dolph Ziggler in one, and Mandy Rose will take on Carmella in the other.

We’ll have a full updated Money in the Bank card after this week’s Smackdown. The show airs on May 10th on WWE Network.

