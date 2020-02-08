Lacey Evans on How She Wasn’t a Fan of Wrestling Before She Started Her Career, Having ‘Grit and Pride to Learn the Business’

– Lacey Evans recently spoke to TalkSport and Alex McCarthy during Royal Rumble Weekend. Evans discussed her start in the business, not being a wrestling fan beforehand, learning the business, and also landing her WWE contract after her tryout. Below are some highlights.

Lacey Evans on not being a fan of wrestling before she started her career: “I wasn’t a fan at all. I actually did high school wrestling. Which is obviously so much different than sports entertainment. I was on a SWAT team, the military police in the marine core, and I had a staff sergeant who did, what I thought was, backyard wrestling. So I kind of chuckled like, ‘what are you talking about?’ I’m very rough and I’ve got a lot of grit, so there was something about backyard wrestling that made me like ‘can I come see?’ There was something about it that made me want to do it. I didn’t know what it was but it sounded intriguing.”

Evans on landing a WWE contract on just about a year after she started: “One thing led to another and one Saturday I went to check it out and next thing I know I’m in the ring and ready to learn the sport and what it is that they do because I loved it. I learned about it in March and by September I had a WWE tryout. Then, by April, I had a contract. Just a little over 12 months from being introduced to the sport and I had a contract. So, I had a lot to learn, but it was my goal to do so and here I am going after the damn champion.”

Evans on learning the business: “It’s incredible, because a lot of WWE superstars, they were fans. They knew the job description, they kind of knew what was expected, but I did not know what the hell I was doing. It was a clean slate. I didn’t know what was expected of me, I just know I had the grit and pride to learn the business. So, the PC and NXT from the ground created the woman that is sitting in front of you today. From the in-ring work, the promo and being able to speak to you right now and call you a nasty thing – I learned all of it the PC. Sara Amato our coach, Scotty Too Hotty – he’s the one who taught me the Women’s Right and he named it – the developmental centre is who I owe my confidence in regards to sports entertainment. They created this beast.”