Lacey Evans, JR, Bully Ray, Nia Jax & More Praise Charlotte vs. Ripley WrestleMania 36 Match

April 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair is the new NXT Women’s Champion and Renee Young, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross and many more have already taken to Twitter to react. You can see a host of immediate reactions below from the likes of Young, Cross, Mia Yim, Tamina Snuka and more to the match, which saw Flair force a submission from Ripley to capture the championship.

Flair’s win over Ripley marks her 12th championship in WWE, bringing her ever closer to her father’s record number of title reigns.

