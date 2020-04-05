Lacey Evans, JR, Bully Ray, Nia Jax & More Praise Charlotte vs. Ripley WrestleMania 36 Match

Charlotte Flair is the new NXT Women’s Champion and Renee Young, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross and many more have already taken to Twitter to react. You can see a host of immediate reactions below from the likes of Young, Cross, Mia Yim, Tamina Snuka and more to the match, which saw Flair force a submission from Ripley to capture the championship.

Flair’s win over Ripley marks her 12th championship in WWE, bringing her ever closer to her father’s record number of title reigns.

Wow!!! AND NEW….!!!! Congrats @MsCharlotteWWE NXT Women’s Champ!! — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 5, 2020

Great great match ladies!!!!! 👏🏻👏🏻😍😍 amazing way to kick us off on night 2 ! @RheaRipley_WWE @MsCharlotteWWE !!!#WrestleMania — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) April 5, 2020

Lorrdddd what just happened? #WrestleMania — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 5, 2020

Rhea ditched the badass black gear for some “good gal” cosplay at #WrestleMania ???

of course she lost. #BLOCKED — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 5, 2020

Helluva start to night two! Congrats to @MsCharlotteWWE and @RheaRipley_WWE on an incredible match! #WrestleMania — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) April 5, 2020

An absolute star you are @RheaRipley_WWE ⭐️ congratulations!!! ❤️ — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) April 5, 2020