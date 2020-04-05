wrestling / News
Lacey Evans, JR, Bully Ray, Nia Jax & More Praise Charlotte vs. Ripley WrestleMania 36 Match
Charlotte Flair is the new NXT Women’s Champion and Renee Young, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross and many more have already taken to Twitter to react. You can see a host of immediate reactions below from the likes of Young, Cross, Mia Yim, Tamina Snuka and more to the match, which saw Flair force a submission from Ripley to capture the championship.
Flair’s win over Ripley marks her 12th championship in WWE, bringing her ever closer to her father’s record number of title reigns.
Wow!!! AND NEW….!!!! Congrats @MsCharlotteWWE NXT Women’s Champ!!
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 5, 2020
Charlotte is the NEW #NXTWomensChampionship #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/DyeNasRwWa
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) April 5, 2020
Great great match ladies!!!!! 👏🏻👏🏻😍😍 amazing way to kick us off on night 2 ! @RheaRipley_WWE @MsCharlotteWWE !!!#WrestleMania
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) April 5, 2020
Lorrdddd what just happened? #WrestleMania
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 5, 2020
Wow!! That was GREAT👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 @MsCharlotteWWE and @RheaRipley_WWE #WrestleMania #NXTWomensChampion
— Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) April 5, 2020
Rhea ditched the badass black gear for some “good gal” cosplay at #WrestleMania ???
of course she lost. #BLOCKED
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 5, 2020
Helluva match! @MsCharlotteWWE @RheaRipley_WWE #WrestleMania https://t.co/r968YkQ4FM pic.twitter.com/w05vi19YJ7
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 5, 2020
Flair vs Ripley:
Good match. Great physicality. 💪#Wrestlemania36 @BustedOpenRadio
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) April 5, 2020
Helluva start to night two! Congrats to @MsCharlotteWWE and @RheaRipley_WWE on an incredible match! #WrestleMania
— Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) April 5, 2020
Wow that was an incredible match ladies!!!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @RheaRipley_WWE @MsCharlotteWWE #Wrestlemania36
— 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) April 5, 2020
An absolute star you are @RheaRipley_WWE ⭐️ congratulations!!! ❤️
— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) April 5, 2020
WHAT….A….MATCH!!!
👏👏👏⭐🔥🔥
Much love to my girl @RheaRipley_WWE. You are still a champ in my eyes, esp after this performance.
But ALL 👀 on the QUEEN @MsCharlotteWWE….@WWENXT @WWENetwork @WWE #WrestleMania #NXTWomensChampion
— Mercedes Martinez (@RealMMartinez) April 5, 2020
Great match! Rhea Ripley 15.9 points on @fanduel! @JonnyFairplay
— Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) April 5, 2020
Loved that @RheaRipley_WWE and @MsCharlotteWWE match! A star was definitely born! Rhea is going to rock that main roster! Can’t wait to watch! 2 amazing Superstars! You forgot there wasn’t even a live crowd! ❤️N https://t.co/8wXc3LZdrl
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 5, 2020
